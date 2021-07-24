Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for PPG Industries, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.22. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $7.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.03 EPS.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.75.

NYSE:PPG opened at $162.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.16. The company has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries has a one year low of $105.94 and a one year high of $182.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in PPG Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $424,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,146,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 26.6% in the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 22,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Finally, TRH Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 17.6% in the second quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 28,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.