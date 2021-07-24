Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.22. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.93.

ZION opened at $50.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.32. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David E. Blackford sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $32,239.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,855 in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 50,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 17,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

