Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

XM has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualtrics International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.83.

XM opened at $38.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.41. Qualtrics International has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.66 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO John Thimsen sold 5,718 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $228,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 5,885 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $208,799.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 515,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,287,669.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 230,214 shares of company stock valued at $8,193,838. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 13.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

