Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 55.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 262,981 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 320,960 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $27,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Qualys by 8,814.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Qualys by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Qualys by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total value of $698,204.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,844,939.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.91, for a total transaction of $968,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 90,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,209,300.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,733 shares of company stock worth $5,120,995 in the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $100.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.32. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.65 and a 1-year high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $96.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.17 million. Qualys had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 17.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QLYS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.78.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

