Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.65-11.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.54-9.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.43 billion.Quest Diagnostics also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $10.650-$11.350 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.00.

NYSE:DGX traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.43. 951,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,554. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $104.10 and a 52 week high of $142.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

