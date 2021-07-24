Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Securities from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RPD. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.09.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $115.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -56.47 and a beta of 1.30. Rapid7 has a one year low of $54.63 and a one year high of $115.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $39,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $468,281.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,538,619.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,256 shares of company stock worth $6,968,691 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,689,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,907,000 after buying an additional 293,927 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,368,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,723,000 after buying an additional 93,177 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,732,000 after buying an additional 117,877 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,067,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,621,000 after buying an additional 217,987 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,326,000 after buying an additional 66,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

