Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realogy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.60.

NYSE RLGY opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.93. Realogy has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $19.49.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 19.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Realogy will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,635.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLGY. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Realogy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 80,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Realogy by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in Realogy by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 50,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 15,105 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Realogy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,077,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,309,000 after buying an additional 38,361 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Realogy by 865.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 506,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,500,000 after buying an additional 454,355 shares during the period.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

