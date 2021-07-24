Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 88.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,077,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 505,266 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $68,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Realty Income by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.29.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $70.48 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $56.72 and a one year high of $71.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.59. The firm has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

