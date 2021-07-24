Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recordati S.p.A. is a pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals for rare disease treatments. The company operates primarily in Russia, Turkey, North Africa and United States of America. Recordati S.p.A. is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Get Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica alerts:

RCDTF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.00.

OTCMKTS RCDTF opened at $57.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.29. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a 52 week low of $51.69 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

About Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (RCDTF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.