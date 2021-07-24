RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RDHL. Zacks Investment Research raised RedHill Biopharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. WBB Securities cut RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

Shares of RDHL traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.93. 221,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,243. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. RedHill Biopharma has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $11.52.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.37 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 251.48% and a negative net margin of 97.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDHL. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,688,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in RedHill Biopharma by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 12,490 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in RedHill Biopharma by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 92,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

