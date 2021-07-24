Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) posted its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.00. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $23.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.35.

In related news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

