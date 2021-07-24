Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 5,585 Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,492 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.92% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 88.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 15.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

PEBK stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $29.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.56. The company has a market capitalization of $154.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

