Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 564,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,110 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.98% of Clearside Biomedical worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLSD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Clearside Biomedical by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 107,944 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Clearside Biomedical by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 38,528 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 30.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on CLSD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of CLSD stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $295.38 million, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $7.29.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 591.23% and a negative return on equity of 220.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

