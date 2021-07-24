Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Position in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 386,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Drive Shack by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Drive Shack by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 601,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 144,529 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Drive Shack by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 202,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in shares of Drive Shack by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 23,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Drive Shack by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,247,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 424,305 shares during the last quarter. 40.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DS shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Drive Shack in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.65.

DS stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $233.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.48. Drive Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $4.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $61.09 million during the quarter.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and Orlando and West Palm Beach, Florida.

