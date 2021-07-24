Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stake in TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 249,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in TAT Technologies were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of TAT Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of TATT opened at $6.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.52. TAT Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $10.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.15.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.36 million for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.67%.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

