Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 667,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,751 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Dover Motorsports were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Dover Motorsports during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVD opened at $2.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27. Dover Motorsports, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.79.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Dover Motorsports’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 1.81%.

Dover Motorsports Profile

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

