Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $1.33 Million in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Glaukos by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 118,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Glaukos by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Glaukos by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Glaukos by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $411,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $49.92 on Friday. Glaukos Co. has a one year low of $39.58 and a one year high of $99.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.60. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.98 and a beta of 1.73.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.82 million. On average, analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair lowered Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

