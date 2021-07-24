Rene A. Lacerte Sells 25,000 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $4,961,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $208.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.75. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.83 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.50 and a 1 year high of $208.49.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BILL shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.15.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,164,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,932,000 after acquiring an additional 83,769 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,243,000 after purchasing an additional 392,535 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Bill.com by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,853 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,820,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,414,000 after purchasing an additional 52,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,525,000. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.