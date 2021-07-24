Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Agile Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Agile Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Agile Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $3.89. The company has a market cap of $102.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million.

In other news, CEO Alfred Altomari acquired 20,000 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,823.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGRX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,568,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 698,725 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 112,166 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 244.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 32,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 254.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,247 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 121,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 51,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 21,486 shares during the last quarter. 43.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

