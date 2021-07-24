Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spirit AeroSystems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.29). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.55) EPS.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

SPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

NYSE:SPR opened at $42.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.20. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.10. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.40 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 64.00% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 120.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,729,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,807,000 after buying an additional 1,493,791 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 93.7% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,441,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,760,000 after buying an additional 1,181,170 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 74.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,637,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,644,000 after buying an additional 699,111 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,520,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,968,000 after buying an additional 88,541 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,030,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.