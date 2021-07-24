Research Analysts Set Expectations for The Coca-Cola Company’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Coca-Cola in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Coca-Cola’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis.

KO has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

NYSE:KO opened at $57.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.05. The Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $46.22 and a 52-week high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $245.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 13.8% in the first quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 70,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,781,000 after buying an additional 14,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

