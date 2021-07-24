ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will report $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. ResMed reported earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ResMed will report full year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $6.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.47 million.

RMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.00.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,374 shares of company stock valued at $8,699,930. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 1.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,989,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,744,184,000 after purchasing an additional 168,141 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in ResMed by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,100,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $601,623,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ResMed by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $502,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56,193 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 38.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,034,000 after buying an additional 476,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,417,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,117,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $259.83 on Friday. ResMed has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $260.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.01, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

