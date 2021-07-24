ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Hits New 1-Year High at $257.87

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $257.87 and last traded at $256.79, with a volume of 499 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $255.37.

Several brokerages recently commented on RMD. cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $230.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.47 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.46, for a total transaction of $621,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,374 shares of company stock worth $8,699,930. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 0.4% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 311,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,909,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 4.7% during the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 31,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,746,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in ResMed during the second quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

