Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.69

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.69 and last traded at $15.41, with a volume of 3567 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $531.03 million, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.44.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $172.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.68 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,337,000 after acquiring an additional 360,068 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Resources Connection during the 1st quarter valued at $4,320,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 163.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 182,703 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 180.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 217,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 140,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 284,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 121,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

About Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.