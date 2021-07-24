Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) Price Target Raised to $26.50

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $23.50 to $26.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RVI has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Retail Value from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Value from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of NYSE:RVI opened at $24.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.78. Retail Value has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $25.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.86.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.46 million during the quarter. Retail Value had a negative net margin of 48.03% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Retail Value will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVI. FMR LLC grew its position in Retail Value by 1.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 233,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Retail Value by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Retail Value by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Retail Value by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Retail Value by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

