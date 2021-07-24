Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:RAACU) Shares Sold by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP lessened its stake in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:RAACU) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,948 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $521,000.

RAACU opened at $9.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44. Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $14.42.

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Acceleration Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp in November 2020.

