Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Receives $52.69 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.69.

A number of research firms have commented on RVLV. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

RVLV opened at $69.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.35. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.66. Revolve Group has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $73.38.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 38,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $1,815,283.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,273.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 190,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $9,290,965.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,915.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,831,376 shares of company stock valued at $105,868,967. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 720.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,299,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,938 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,934,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 2,756.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 575,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,857,000 after purchasing an additional 555,350 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,215,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,624,000 after purchasing an additional 505,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 227.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,275,000 after acquiring an additional 496,665 shares during the period. 44.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.