Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.37 Per Share

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rexnord in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.37 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.32. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Rexnord had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RXN. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Rexnord from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

Shares of NYSE RXN opened at $52.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Rexnord has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $53.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

In other news, insider George J. Powers sold 15,822 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $804,706.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 2,182 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $109,405.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,392 shares of company stock worth $14,548,132 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,194,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 139,256.3% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,114,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,050 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord in the first quarter worth approximately $44,947,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 1,932.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 865,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,747,000 after acquiring an additional 822,736 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord in the first quarter worth approximately $25,840,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

