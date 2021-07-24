Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $60.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Rexnord traded as high as $53.57 and last traded at $53.13, with a volume of 142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.98.

RXN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Rexnord from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

In related news, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $38,256.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,740.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider George J. Powers sold 15,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $804,706.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,242.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 289,392 shares of company stock worth $14,548,132. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 223.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Rexnord by 611.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Rexnord had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rexnord Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

About Rexnord (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

