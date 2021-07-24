RHS Financial LLC Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

RHS Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 92.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,455 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of RHS Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Henry Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 25,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $54.98. The company had a trading volume of 589,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,960. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.64 and a 52-week high of $56.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.50.

