RHS Financial LLC Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

RHS Financial LLC cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,979 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of RHS Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. RHS Financial LLC owned 0.53% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $4,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,891,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 74,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 193,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 31,885 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INTF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,903. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 1-year low of $23.17 and a 1-year high of $31.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.43.

