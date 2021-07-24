RHS Financial LLC Trims Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

RHS Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,124 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 155,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 15,496 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 145,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,289,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,316,000 after acquiring an additional 418,973 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 87.4% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 33,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 15,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter.

SCHE traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.38. The company had a trading volume of 855,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,545. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.54. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

