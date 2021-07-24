Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Acquired by Arabesque Asset Management Ltd

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 127.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares during the quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RBA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 20,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $1,256,346.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,409.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total transaction of $121,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,720.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,974 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RBA stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $60.54. 197,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,206. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.16. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a twelve month low of $43.80 and a twelve month high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RBA shares. National Bankshares lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

