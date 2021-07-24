Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

RAD has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rite Aid from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rite Aid from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Rite Aid stock opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $804.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.99. Rite Aid has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. Rite Aid’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rite Aid will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAD. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Rite Aid by 625.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,696,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 18.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,005,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,402,000 after buying an additional 793,118 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 107.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,445,000 after buying an additional 467,260 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the first quarter worth $9,373,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the fourth quarter worth $367,000. 57.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.