Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.790-$-0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.10 billion-$25.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.66 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rite Aid from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet lowered Rite Aid from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rite Aid from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of RAD stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $804.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.80 and a beta of 0.82. Rite Aid has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.99.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rite Aid will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

