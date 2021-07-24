RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to post $181.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $160.12 million to $204.00 million. RLJ Lodging Trust reported sales of $32.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 456.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $747.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $684.07 million to $886.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 138.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RLJ. Truist Securities raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLJ Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,096,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,610,000 after purchasing an additional 561,635 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,182,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,968 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,463,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,622,000 after purchasing an additional 193,102 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,371,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,196,000 after purchasing an additional 380,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 586.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,838,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.39. The stock had a trading volume of 937,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $17.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently -4.08%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

