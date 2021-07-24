Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on ironSource (NYSE:IS)

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

ironSource stock opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. ironSource has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

