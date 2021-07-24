Robert W. Baird Increases Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target to $490.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $465.00 to $490.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on POOL. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $482.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $462.14.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $462.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $447.85. Pool has a 52 week low of $285.92 and a 52 week high of $478.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pool will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $773,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,865,533.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pool by 423.5% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 67.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Pool by 35.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Pool by 47.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pool in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

