Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RHHBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Roche from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Societe Generale cut shares of Roche from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Roche in a report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roche presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.71.

Shares of Roche stock opened at $47.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Roche has a 1 year low of $39.72 and a 1 year high of $48.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.27. The company has a market cap of $322.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roche by 51.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,105,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,760 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roche by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,399 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Roche in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,037,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roche in the 1st quarter valued at $34,351,000. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Roche in the 1st quarter valued at $30,766,000. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

