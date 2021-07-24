Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RHHBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Roche from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Societe Generale cut shares of Roche from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Roche in a report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roche presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.71.
Shares of Roche stock opened at $47.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Roche has a 1 year low of $39.72 and a 1 year high of $48.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.27. The company has a market cap of $322.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.33.
About Roche
Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.
