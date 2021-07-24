Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $9.17 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $9.17 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.15. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $281.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.31.

NYSE:ROK opened at $299.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $279.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $206.57 and a 52-week high of $299.98.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

In other news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total transaction of $26,193.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,069.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total value of $1,242,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,890 shares of company stock valued at $9,440,744. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROK. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 191.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.