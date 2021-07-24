Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $333.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $301.00 to $333.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MSFT. Wedbush raised their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $302.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $289.67 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $289.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $263.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,700 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

