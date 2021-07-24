Rotala’s (ROL) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Rotala (LON:ROL) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of LON:ROL opened at GBX 26.50 ($0.35) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of £13.27 million and a P/E ratio of -3.32. Rotala has a 12-month low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 37 ($0.48). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 29.97.

In other Rotala news, insider Robert Dunn purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £7,750 ($10,125.42).

Rotala Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and the general public. It is also involved in the property holding business. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

