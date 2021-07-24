Roth Capital Cuts Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Price Target to $22.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) had its price target reduced by Roth Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NOG. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.82.

Shares of NOG opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $21.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60. The company has a market cap of $987.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.77.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $157.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.67 million. Equities analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 6.59%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 788.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

