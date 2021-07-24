Rotten Hits Market Cap of $337,053.80 (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded up 48.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 24th. In the last week, Rotten has traded up 33.7% against the US dollar. One Rotten coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Rotten has a total market capitalization of $337,053.80 and approximately $33,555.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rotten alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00048319 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017853 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $285.80 or 0.00835596 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Rotten Profile

ROT is a coin. It launched on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 92,609,776 coins. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Buying and Selling Rotten

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotten should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rotten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rotten and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.