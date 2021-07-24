Royal Bank of Canada Buys 164,394 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 550,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,394 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.67% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $16,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 82.7% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 60.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $31.58 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $31.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.10.

