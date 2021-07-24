Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,160 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $17,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,169,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,714,000 after purchasing an additional 448,798 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,066,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,977,000 after purchasing an additional 371,453 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 125.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 504,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,545,000 after purchasing an additional 280,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 58.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 735,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,377,000 after purchasing an additional 271,132 shares in the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MSM opened at $86.45 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.09 and a twelve month high of $96.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. William Blair upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.20.

In related news, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $79,304.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,086. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

