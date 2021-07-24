Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $18.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GATO. CIBC assumed coverage on Gatos Silver in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperformer rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Gatos Silver in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a buy rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gatos Silver from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NYSE GATO opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. Gatos Silver has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.74.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other Gatos Silver news, insider Adam Dubas sold 10,000 shares of Gatos Silver stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $121,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,982.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Electrum Silver Us Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of Gatos Silver stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $35,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,723,967 shares of company stock worth $38,842,631. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GATO. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. 46.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

