RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Peel Hunt downgraded RSA Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get RSA Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of RSA Insurance Group stock opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. RSA Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $10.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.52.

RSA Insurance Group plc provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to individuals and families, as well as through brokers and agents.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for RSA Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSA Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.