Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rush Enterprises operates the largest network of Peterbilt heavy-duty truck dealerships in North America and John Deere construction equipment dealerships in Texas and Michigan. Their current operations include a network of dealerships located in Texas, California, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and Michigan. These dealerships provide an integrated, one-stop source for the retail sale of new and used heavy-duty trucks and construction equipment; aftermarket parts, service and body shop facilities; and a wide array of financial services. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $46.81 on Friday. Rush Enterprises has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $51.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Equities analysts predict that Rush Enterprises will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,294,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,449,000 after buying an additional 1,053,334 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,135,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,890,000 after buying an additional 1,052,160 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 190.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,145,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,095,000 after buying an additional 750,720 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,736,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,929,000 after buying an additional 625,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

