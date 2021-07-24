Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,512,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $26,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4,184.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $18.38 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.94.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

In other news, Director Catherine Cusack acquired 2,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SBRA shares. TheStreet downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.88.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

